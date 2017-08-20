Victims of friendly fire.

Via Daily Mail:

Katie Couric has described how two of her producers were hit by a ‘urine bomb’ while she was covering the protests in Charlottesville last week.

The broadcast journalist, 60, was filming the violent Virginia rally as part of a six-hour documentary series she is working on for National Geographic.

Couric wrote an op-ed that was published Friday by the outlet as a way for her to ‘reflect on her experiences’.

In the op-ed titled ‘Being in Charlottesville Broke My Heart. It Also Filled Me With Hope’, Couric said two of her producers were splashed with a mixture of mud and urine.

‘Observing the rising battle of protest chants, two of my producers were standing on an elevated edge of the park when suddenly they were doused with a concoction of human urine and mud,’ Couric wrote.

‘It was thrown into the air over the crowd from what they think was a water bottle. They’re still unsure who threw it and who exactly was targeted.’

