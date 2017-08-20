The tweet went viral in 57 states, corpse men overwhelmed.

Via WISTV:

In commenting about the protests in Boston on Saturday, President Donald Trump had to delete a tweet for misspellings and then delete the reissued tweet for the same misspelling before getting it right on the third try.

At issue, the word “heal,” which he incorrectly spelled “heel.” Spell check and autocorrect won’t fix that since “heel” is a real word itself. Autocorrect could have been to blame to begin with.

“Heal” was spelled incorrectly twice in both tweets.

