Speaker of the House Paul Ryan advised Republicans to run away from candidate Donald Trump before the election in order to save themselves and hold a future-President Hillary Clinton accountable, Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas revealed in an exclusive video interview with The Daily Caller New Foundation.

“Are you crazy? We haven’t held anyone accountable. You haven’t even let us hold the IRS commissioner accountable [for using government power to harm President Obama’s political adversaries],” an astonished Gohmert said to the speaker on a call.

Gohmert told TheDCNF he speaks so courageously because he wants the party to succeed and is appreciative of the prayers sustaining him. He struggles to find joy as he watches government leaders run from doing what is best for the nation at this critical time.

“We don’t want to go down in history as the generation that was fine with making the future for our kids much worse than we had it,” he said.

