This was the original headline on Antifa violence in Charlottesville, which was Orwellian enough.

But then they changed it with this note underneath.

So CNN is letting Antifa edit them now? Not to mention, falsely?

Here’s the police spox noting the violence was indeed ‘on all sides.’

VA Police Spox Corinne Geller to @dougmckelway on @ANHQDC: describes the earlier violence, people throwing " soda cans with cement in them" pic.twitter.com/C00uwnyGLi — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) August 12, 2017