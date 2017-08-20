The one-time police should stand down.

Via USA Today:

No NFL team has been willing to sign Colin Kaepernick, so on Saturday, members of the NYPD, retired officer Frank Serpico and Councilman Jumaane Williams came together for a rally in Brooklyn to support the free agent quarterback.

Kaepernick protested the national anthem last season because he said he was “not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.”[…]

The officers wore T-shirts that said “#IMWITHKAP.” Per the Associated Press, the rally consisted of “about 75 mostly minority officers” with the exception of Serpico,, who’s known for exposing police corruption and said of supporting Kaepernick, again per The Daily News:

“I am here to support anyone who has the courage to stand up against injustice and oppression anywhere in this country and the world,” said the 81-year-old former detective.

