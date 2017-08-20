Disconnected from reality.

Via The College Fix:

A Princeton student believes that the radical progressive groups Antifa and Black Lives Matter are merely “organizations that stand for equality” which “bravely faced off” against white supremacists and Neo-Nazis last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Sophomore Mason Cox also quotes Princeton’s own Cornel West who alleged that if it wasn’t for Antifa’s presence in Charlottesville, the marching Neo-Nazis “would have been crushed like cockroaches.”

Really?

Writing in The Daily Princetonian, Cox alleges President Trump intentionally endorsed the marching white supremacists, and “openly supported fascism.”

“The United States of America has no president,” he writes. “Trump cannot accurately command one of the most diverse countries in the world if he either believes, or gains his support from individuals who believe, that white genocide is happening.”[…]

In addition, Cox is disgusted that Princeton President Christopher Eisgruber hasn’t signaled his virtue by yet offering a public condemnation of the Charlottesville Nazis. Such “apolitic[s]” are complicit in Trump coments like “fire fury” directed at North Korea — a country which, Cox claims, was merely “trying to avoid the fate” of other nations on which Trump has dropped “unprecedented amounts of bombs.”

