NAACP needs to look at its own history.

Via Breitbart:

Esther Lee, president of the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, NAACP chapter, railed against the “senseless” left-wing campaign to remove historic memorials and Confederate statues following the neo-Nazi and white nationalist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In a press conference this week on the steps of Bethlehem’s City Hall, Lee said the racial unrest in America is “all senseless.”

“You know, we’re 108 years in as NAACPers and we might think things would improve, but they do not. You know we still have this factor about black and white,” Lee told reporters, according to WFMZ.

The civil rights leader said she disapproves of “young people” taking down war monuments, noting that removing memorials does not erase history.

