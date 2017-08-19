Via Daily Caller:

Former NBA star and current Turner Sports analyst Charles Barkley told a local sportscaster he would rather spend his time trying to do good things in the world than waste his time worrying about Confederate statues.

“I’m not going to waste my time worrying about these Confederate statues,” Barkley said. “That’s wasted energy. You know what I’m gonna do? I’m gonna keep doing great things. I’m gonna keep trying to make a difference number one in the black community — because I’m black — but also gonna try to do good things in the world. I’m not gonna waste my time screaming at a neo-Nazi who’s gonna hate me no matter what, and I’m not gonna waste my time worried about these statues that they’ve got all over the country.”

Rick Karle, a sportscaster for a local FOX affiliate in Birmingham, then asked Barkley if the solution was to leave the statues and up and just simply ignore them.

“I’ve always ignored them!” he continued.

