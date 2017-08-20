Has been since LBJ’s Great Society.

Via Law Officer:

Talk-show host, attorney, and best-selling author Larry Elder said the breakdown of the family — fatherless families — is the number one problem in America, not racist cops. He added that when it comes to murder, nearly half of the homicides each year are black-on-black killings. His comments came on a recent episode of the The Rubin Report.

“The number one problem domestically facing this country is the breakdown of the family,” said Elder. “And President Obama said it, I didn’t. A kid raised without a dad is five times more likely to be poor and commit crimes; nine times more likely to drop out of school; and 20 times more likely to end up in jail.”

“So, you’re far more likely to end up in jail without having a dad, than you are because of a white racist cop,” said Elder.

When host Dave Rubin brought up the issue of “systemic” discrimination against blacks, Elder repeatedly asked him to provide a specific example. “Give me the most blatant racist example you can come up with right now,” he said.

Rubin then said, “I think you could probably find evidence that, in general, cops are more willing to shoot if the perpetrator is black than white.”

Elder said, “What’s your data, what’s your basis for saying that? I’m talking about what the facts are. Nine hundred sixty-five people were shot by cops last year and killed. Four percent of them were white cops shooting unarmed blacks. In Chicago, in 2011, 21 people were shot and killed by cops. In 2015, there were seven.”

