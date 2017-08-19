Being built on private property. Charge any protesters with trespassing.

Via Washington Times:

A Confederate memorial is slated to be erected this month near Montgomery, Alabama, notwithstanding mounting efforts to dismantle similar monuments across the country.

The monument to “unknown Confederate soldiers” is currently being installed next to the Dry Creek RV Park in Brantley, Ala., and will be formally unveiled during an afternoon ceremony slated for Aug. 27, AL.com reported Friday.

“The public’s invited,” Jimmy Hill, commander of the Alabama division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, told the website. “Anyone who wants to can come to celebrate the unveiling of another monument to Confederate soldiers.”

