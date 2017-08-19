Just do it.

Via WAGA:

The NAACP has called for a boycott of the NFL. The organization says the league treated free agent Colin Kaepernick unfairly for his headline grabbing protest during the national anthem.

The NAACP is asking Falcons fans everywhere to take a knee on the NFL. They say that means they don’t want fans coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the season opener or even watching the team on television.

Now the bold demand is directly related to the treatment of 49ers former quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee during the national anthem for most of last season.

Kaepernick has not been signed by an NFL team. This boycott is not just here in Georgia. It is nationwide. The NAACP says they are planning to send a strong message to not only commissioner Rodger Goodell, but NFL owners like Arthur Blank.

“There will be no football in the state of Georgia if Colin Kaepernick is not on a training camp roster and given an opportunity to pursue his career,” said Gerald Griggs from Atlanta NAACP. “This is not a simple request. This is a statement. This is a demand.and if Mr. Kaepernick is not allowed to pursue his career, then on September the 17th, at 5:00, we are going to have the world’s largest tailgate, and that tailgate will not go into Mercedes-Benz Stadium. We will take a knee, and we will continue to take a knee on the NFL until they act with one voice.”

