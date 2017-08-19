How about no? This from a guy who already has issues paying his taxes?

Via Fox News Insider:

New York activist Al Sharpton offered an emotional and personal case calling for the federal government to halt funding to Washington, D.C.’s Jefferson Memorial.

Sharpton said America’s third president and the author of the Declaration of Independence had several slaves.

His iconic round-roofed memorial sits on the edge of Potomac River- the first of several monuments lining Washington’s Ohio Drive.

Sharpton also noted how Jefferson is said to have fathered a child with a slave named Sally Hemings.

“People need to understand that people were enslaved,” Sharpton told PBS’ Charlie Rose.

Keep reading…