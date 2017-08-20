Reality challenged.

Via Breitbart:

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that liberals don’t form militias, and even if there was violence on both sides in Charlottesville, it doesn’t matter and that there was violence in World War II and the Allies were still the good guys.

Maher said, “Look, I would never say that Donald Trump could not go lower, because he’s the king of low, but to watch what went on this week in Charlottesville, and then to come out with, ‘Nazis, they’re just like us.’ He kept saying, ‘There’s violence on both sides.’ Okay, first of all, there wasn’t. Sorry, but liberals don’t form militias, they form drum circles.”

