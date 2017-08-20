Sticks and stones…

Via WBTV:

Employees of a Huntersville business park say they are uncomfortable after finding a truck parked there with racially charged wording written on it.

The writing said things like “Obama did Charlottesville.”

Those employees of Birkdale Business Park say they confronted the driver of the truck, who admitted to writing the words himself.

“I had never seen the truck before in the entire time I had been there,” one woman, who asked not to be named, said. “It was a statement.”

She says she believes the driver parked the truck in front of her workplace because the majority of employees there are African American.

“I felt like I was back in the 60s,” she said.

On Thursday morning, the truck arrived again. Though the words had been washed away, employees say the damage is done.

