Via Washington Examiner:

Major media outlets this week encouraged people to speculate on whether President Trump is a racist and even commissioned artists to convey the idea that he is, but still fell short of generating a consensus that Trump is prejudiced against non-whites.

The effort is nearly a week old now. It began Saturday when Trump was criticized for not immediately singling out neo-Nazis and white supremacists for their role in the violence in Charlottesville, Va.

When Trump finally did identify the groups on Monday, the press said he was too slow. Then a day later, Trump again condemned white supremacists, but also said at a press conference that both the white supremacist protesters and counter-protesters were violent, and that there is blame on “both sides.”

By Thursday, major magazines were declaring Trump a racist. Or at least, they were suggesting it with the art on their new covers.

The Economist started it off with a story titled “Donald Trump has no grasp of what it means to be president.” It was accompanied by a depiction of Trump shouting into a bullhorn in the shape of a Ku Klux Klan hood.

Donald Trump is politically inept, morally barren and temperamentally unfit for office https://t.co/xLDMtLclUw— The Economist (@TheEconomist) August 17, 2017

The New Yorker also took on Trump by revealing its new cover: a depiction of Trump on a sailboat, blowing into the sail that is also shaped like a KKK hood. The cover art is titled, “Blowhard.”

