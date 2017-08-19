Via Daily Caller:

Five Moroccan citizens have been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing rampage Friday in the Finnish city of Turku.

Two people were killed and another eight were injured in what police consider a terror attack. One suspect is still at large and an international arrest warrant has been issued.

Witnesses report that the attackers shouted “Allahu akbar” (God is great) during the rampage, according to Finnish broadcaster YLE.

“Due to information received during the night, the Turku stabbings are now being investigated as murders with terrorist intent,” Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation said in a statement, according to Reuters.

