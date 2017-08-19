Via Daily Mail:

One police officer was killed and five others were shot during a blood bath that stretched across the East Coast on Friday night.

Officer Matthew Baxter, a three-year veteran, was killed while Sergeant Sam Howard was severely injured in Kissimmee, Florida.

Two other officers were shot two hours away in Jacksonville and another two cops were shot in Fairchance, Pennsylvania.

Kissimmee Police Department Chief Jeffrey O’Dell said Howard, who has been on the force for 10 years, was in ‘grave critical condition’ and his prognosis ‘does not look good’.

O’Dell suggested that the two officers were ambushed and did not return fire. He believes there was only one shooter.

Three out of four suspects believed to be involved in the shooting are currently in custody, O’Dell told NBC Miami. One remains at large.

O’Dell said during a press conference that there is no danger to the public.

He also revealed that Baxter was a father of three young children and had been married to another Kissimmee police officer.

O’Dell said Howard was also a father.

President Donald Trump was quick to comment on the shooting, tweeting that his thoughts and prayers were with ‘Kissimmee Police and their loved ones’.

‘We are with you!’ he added, including the hashtag #LESM.

Florida Governor Rick Scott also tweeted that he was ‘heartbroken’ to hear of the officer’s death.

‘Tonight we lost a brave officer – Matthew Baxter. Husband/father/hero. Praying for @kissimmeepolice,’ he wrote in another tweet.

Of the two officers shot during a separate incident in Jacksonville around 11pm. One is in stable condition and another is in critical condition.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the officers were dispatched for an attempted suicide call.

When officers approached the scene, gunfire could be heard inside the home. The officers then entered the residence.

According to authorities, the suspect was armed with a high powered rifle. The suspect shot through the home’s front door toward the officers.

