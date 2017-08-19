Grasping at straws.

Via Washington Times:

A House Democrat called on the vice president and the Cabinet to force President Trump to undergo a mental evaluation, demanding that they see whether he’s incapacitated and needs to be suspended from office under the 25th Amendment.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, California Democrat, wondered whether Mr. Trump may have dementia or whether the “stress of office aggravated a mental illness crippling impulse control.”

“Is the president mentally and emotionally stable?” she wondered in a press release issued by her office.

