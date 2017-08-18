Yeah, but they didn’t mean anything by it. These are the same people that push racism and discrimination for a hangnail but this is what they put up?

Liberal website HuffPost sparked backlash on Friday after plastering their front page with the Jewish word “goy” in reference to newly fired White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

“Goy” is a Jewish word used to refer to non-Jews. Several White House aides including Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump (who are also the president’s son-in-law and daughter, respectively), National Economic Council director Gary Cohn and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are Jewish. Bannon is not Jewish.

HuffPost editor in chief Lydia Green claimed the banner “was intended to be a mashup tribute to Yiddish and Beyoncé.” He added: “Any other interpretation was completely unintended.”

New York Post editor Seth Mandel, who is Jewish, interpreted the banner as: “HuffPo decides to reinforce the conspiracy theory that the Joos are running things and are picking off their enemies one by one.”

