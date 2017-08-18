Rush to judgement.

Via Courier Journal:

A stuffed monkey hanging from an overhead utility line in an apartment complex near Bowman Field has sparked racial concerns and reports to a Louisville Metro Council member.

The incident was reported to Councilman Brandon Coan, D-8th District, who initially called it a “disgusting display of hatred, bigotry and racism.”

But later, after visiting the apartment complex and speaking with at least three residents, Coan said it’s possible the whole thing was a misunderstanding.

One neighbor told him it had been hung a few years ago to discourage birds along with other dolls that were no longer there. Others said it had been there for months or for just a few days, he said.

The scene appeared to play on the history in the United States of African Americans being lynched and portraying them as monkeys.

“It is hard to see it as anything other than an expression of hate,” said Louisville resident Brian Barnes, who lives in the area. He reported the incident to Coan. “This is shocking and unwelcome in a normally tranquil and friendly place. It’s very upsetting to many of us in the neighborhood.”

Coan said he was pleased that a work crew removed the toy at his request. But he questioned whether the incident might be an example of how on edge the community is in light of renewed racial tensions and the speed at which social media moves.

