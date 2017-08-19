Look for the union label.

Via Detroit News:

Federal agents probing a $4.5 million corruption scandal are investigating questionable spending by more leaders of the United Auto Workers, including pricey designer purses and a $2,180 shotgun bought with union training center funds, The Detroit News has learned.

The investigation has entangled current and former top UAW officials, including union Vice President Norwood Jewell, who received the shotgun as a birthday present in 2015 after the firearm was purchased with funds earmarked for blue-collar workers, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

The purchase is part of a broader pattern of personal spending by some board members at the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, multiple sources told The News. The UAW said that Jewell didn’t know the shotgun was purchased with training center money.

The case has implicated Jewell’s predecessor, the late General Holiefield, and led to criminal charges against three people, including a former Fiat Chrysler top labor executive and Holiefield’s widow.

The purchases offer insight into what people familiar with the case describe as a culture of entitlement among labor leaders and Fiat Chrysler executives working at the Detroit training center.

