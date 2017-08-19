If Columbus hadn’t discovered America there would have been no slavery.

Via KHOU:

Houston police say someone vandalized the Christopher Columbus statue in Bell Park overnight.

Police were called to the scene between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. Friday at Bell Park in the 4800 block of Montrose.

It appeared someone dumped red paint on the statue.

According to a plaque, the Italian-American Organizations of Greater Houston donated the statue to the city in 1992.

Houston police have no suspects in this case.

Restoration crews are now hard at work to clean it up, a painstaking process.

“Well it breaks your heart, my job is public art, it’s disfiguring,” Bob Pringle, art conservator, said.

Pringle is working hand in hand with the city and the Houston Arts Alliance to restore the statue.

“It’s going to take three to four passes, pressure washing, cleaning the paving,” he said.

The vandalism is a shock to people living in the neighborhood, including Bill Webb, a local artist.

“I just couldn’t imagine someone thinking to do something like this,” he said. “It’s history.

