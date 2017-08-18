Good luck with that in a GOP controlled House and with facts that don’t support anything you’re claiming.

Democrats introduced a resolution Friday to censure President Donald Trump over his comments made in response to the violent Charlottesville rally.

The resolution was introduced by Reps. Jerrold Nadler (N.Y.) Bonnie Watson Coleman (N.J.), and Pramila Jayapal (Wash.), Buzzfeed reported. It has already garnered the support of some 75 Democrats.

The resolution follows last Saturday’s white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., which led to the death of one counter-protester. Heather Heyer was struck and killed by a car driven, police allege, by one of the rally’s attendants. During the aftermath, Trump attracted outrage from those on the left and right when he claimed “both sides” were to blame for the violence. Critics said the president failed to adequately condemn the white supremacists who organized the rally.

