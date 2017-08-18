Real feminists.

Via Politico:

On this day in 1920, Tennessee ratified the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting American women the universal right to vote. It did so by giving the amendment the needed two-thirds majority of states to make it the law of the land. Its approval came by the narrowest of majorities: 50 of the 99 members of the Tennessee House voted for passage.

Ten days later, the amendment was formally inscribed into the Constitution through a proclamation issued by Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby. Adoption of the amendment marked some seven decades of efforts by militant suffragists — with significant help from their male allies — to enable women to vote throughout the country in local, state and federal elections.

Its two sections read: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex” and “Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”

By the beginning of the 20th century, the role of women in American society had changed drastically: Women were working more, receiving a better education and bearing fewer children. Three more states (Colorado, Utah, and Idaho) had yielded to the demand for female enfranchisement.

