Another one bites the dust. Just exactly what do these removals cure? The people angry about them will not be assuaged, in fact, they will only be encouraged to call for more removals of things they find offensive.

Via The Hill:

A Confederate statue in Helena, Montana is set for removal from a city park after Native American lawmakers petitioned the city council, according to a report on Thursday.

The Helena City Commission directed City Manager Ron Alles to remove the granite fountain from a downtown park on Tuesday, although no official vote was held on the matter, the Independence Record reported.

Helena Mayor Jim Smith was previously opposed to removing the century-old memorial, until violence in Virginia on Saturday claimed the life of a 32-year-old woman.

Keep reading…