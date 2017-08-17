VICE Magazine, the choice reading material of skinheads and toothless meth addicts everywhere.

There seems to be no bar to the crazy this week in the aftermath of Charlottesville. While critics are screaming at Trump’s suggestion that, after the Confederate monuments the left may go after the Founding Fathers, the fine people over at Newsweek are actually considering it. Not insane enough? Vice wants to “Blow Up Mount Rushmore.”

America-hating lefty Wilbert L. Cooper at Vice stated in his article, “Fact is, I’m not sure there is any American president worthy of being etched into the side of a 60-foot mountain with explosives and jackhammers. I mean, every single one has at least been partially complicit in horrific atrocities.”

Not even President Obama? The hero of the left?

According to the Wall Street Journal, Vice Media is currently valued at $5.7 billion. That’s a massive outlet for the kind of anarchist terrorism they are advocating in their headline. Not to mention, the rest of the article is absolute filth that attacks every single president.

The headline was so bad, even Vice took it down after a couple of hours. They left a note: “We do not condone violence in any shape or form, and the use of “blow up” in the original headline as a rhetorical device was misguided and sensitive. We apologize for the error.”

