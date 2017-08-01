Another overnight removal to avoid drama.

Via Washington Examiner:

A statue of the U.S. Supreme Court justice who authored the 1857 Dred Scott decision that affirmed slavery and denied blacks citizenship was removed from the grounds of the Maryland State House in Annapolis on Friday morning.

The statue of Roger B. Taney, erected in 1872, was taken away and put in storage around 2 a.m. Friday morning, according to the Associated Press.

Members of the State House Trust had to vote to approve the statue’s removal, and on Wednesday, three of the four voting members of the panel voted by email to take the statue down.

Following Saturday’s violence in Charlottesville, Va., where counter-protesters clashed with white nationalist groups protesting the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, top Maryland state officials called for the statue to be removed.

One woman was killed and 19 others were injured in Charlottesville when James Alex Fields Jr., a suspected Nazi sympathizer, drove his car into a crowd of people protesting the white nationalists.

