FIVE terrorists wearing fake suicide belts rammed civilians with a car in a Spanish seaside town before being shot dead by police in a second attack to hit the country.

Seven people including a police officer were injured during the incident in Cambrils, hours after a rampaging van driver left 13 people dead and over 100 wounded in Barcelona.

A woman who was critically injured in the attack in Cambrils has died bringing the total number of dead from the two attacks to 14, Catalonian authorities said

Bystanders ran for their lives as a gunfire broke out close to the coastal town’s beachfront promenade early on Friday morning.

