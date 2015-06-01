Yeah sure.

Via The Blaze:

A psychologist who advocates for “gender fluidity” claims that kids can know by age 2 if they’re transgender. She thinks parents should “throw out the idea that gender nonconformity is a disorder” and encourage their children to experiment.

Diane Ehrensaft of the University of California San Francisco, who co-founded UCSF’s Child and Adolescent Gender Center, encourages a “gender variant journey,” LifeSiteNews.com reported.

“We expect a 2-year-old to know ‘I am boy. I am girl.’ So why can’t that also apply to transgender children?” Ehrensaft told the Associated Press.

Johanna Olson-Kennedy, another supposed expert in transgender children, encouraged parents to “do a weekend as a different gender” where children can use different pronouns to experiment.

On Thursday’s “The Morning Blaze with Doc Thompson,” Brad Staggs shared this transgender update, while father of two, Kal Elsebai, debunked the idea that toddlers can be that self-aware.

