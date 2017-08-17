California can’t get power from moonbeams?

Via The Mercury News:

Palo Alto is calling on residents to celebrate the “celestial event of the century” — and to power down as much as possible during the total solar eclipse.

The solar eclipse passing over the country Monday will obscure about 58 to 76 percent of solar rays typically hitting California, according to Palo Alto Utilities.

Utilities General Manager Ed Shikada said the eclipse will cause an estimated loss of 4,194 megawatts of California large-scale solar electricity and Palo Alto gets 30 percent of its electricity from such sources.

Solar system generation will go from about 64 to 83 percent capacity at the start of the eclipse down to about 15 to 37 percent at the height of the eclipse, according to the California Energy Commission.

City Manager James Keene encourages the community to reduce energy consumption to prevent extra greenhouse gases from being produced to compensate for the loss of clean, carbon-free power.

