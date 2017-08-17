When media praises radicals, attacks the President for criticizing them, they feel free to attack and do as they please.

Vandals on Wednesday night spray painted the word “Nazis” in the shape of a heart on the side of the New Hampshire Republican Party headquarters.

In addition to the graffiti, the Concord headquarters also had a window broken by a rock, the Concord Monitor reported Thursday.

Patrik Hynes, a senior adviser for the Republican Party, said workers noticed the graffiti on Thursday morning but it did not appear as though anyone tried to gain entry.

