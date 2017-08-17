Staying on the gravy train as long as possible. Update to this story.

Via KMOX:

Missouri senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal says she will not wilt to the political leaders who are calling for a resignation.

Chappelle-Nadal told KMOX’s Carol Daniel, “There is no way in hell that I’m resigning. There are legislators who have cheated on their wives, they have smoked in the legislature, in the state capitol. If they have not been asked to resign for those acts, which I do believe that cheating on your wife or your spouse is immoral, I am not resigning for a mistake that I made and that I’m owning up to.”

In a statement issued Thursday, Missouri Democratic Party Chair Stephen Webber called for her resignation.

“State Senator Chappelle-Nadal’s comments are indefensible. All sides need to agree that there is no room for suggestions of political violence in America – and the Missouri Democratic Party will absolutely not tolerate calls for the assassination of the President. I believe she should resign,” Webber said.

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill agrees. In a statement released Thursday afternoon, McCaskill stated, “I condemn it. It’s outrageous. And she should resign.”[…]

KMOX’s Carol Daniel asked Chappelle-Nadal if she was going to apologize for her comments. Chappelle-Nadal replied, “When the President apologizes, I’ll apologize. I’m not apologizing for being frustrated and angry at the bigot that we have in our White House.”

