Aiding and abetting Antifa. WWP, by the way in case you forget, were the first boots on the ground for Occupy nationally along with Anonymous.

Via Breitbart:

CNN posted a map on August 17 showing the location of approximately 1,500 Confederate monuments and/or official symbols in the U.S.

The map will, no-doubt, serve as a hit-list for the frenzied Workers World Party members and others seeking the removal and destruction of Confederate statues in city after city across America.

CNN reports, “Roughly 1,500 Confederate symbols still exist on public land more than 150 years after the conclusion of the Civil War.” It explains that 718 of the Confederate symbols are “monuments and statutes.”

Keep reading…