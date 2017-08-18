Update to this story.

Via Townhall:

A day after the horrific violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, which left one person dead when a white nationalist drove his car through a group of counter demonstrators, a rally against white supremacy was held in Richmond. A local CBS reporter was sent to the hospital when an Antifa protester struck him in the head with an object.

At the time, it was unknown if the person who assaulted the reporter was Antifa. Now, we do know —and they posted a recount of the events on their FB page. Of course, it was absurd. They claim he was acting like a drunken person, giving the finger with both hands to the crowd. This is a lie. You can see it on the video footage. The best part is that when they say you can hit someone because you feel scared, or something. That’s still assault, children.[…]

This man ran out of the The Camel as the funeral March proceeded by. He was not working at the time so we can only assume he was drinking and made one bad choice after the next.

He didn’t identify himself as press nor was he wearing anything that identified him as such.

This man ran at a crowd that was holding space for our murdered comrade with just his iPhone.

Due to the intensity and context of this time people are very scared of white men running full speed at them with iPhones as this is the exact behavior of a white supremacist trying to out identity of people of color and anti fascists in order to invoke fear.

