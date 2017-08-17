Via Daily Caller:

Authorities in New York say two members of the infamously brutal MS-13 gang chopped a teenager to pieces because they wanted to boost their “stature,” according to a Fox report published Thursday.

The two suspects reportedly enticed the unidentified victim with seductive promises of sex and marijuana. After successfully luring the 19 year old into a vehicle, they took him to Massapequa Preserve. There, the gang members used machetes and knives to fatally chop and slash the man. Police say such a savage, violent act was a means to prove their worth to fellow gang members.

Carlos Portillo, 22, and Granados-Coreas, 19, have now been charged with second-degree murder and are denied bail. Nassau County Police said Portillo is an illegal immigrant, according to Fox News. They also said that more arrests pursuant to the investigation are possible.

