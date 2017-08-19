Doesn’t fit the narrative.

Via WDBJ:

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement on Monday that the purpose of the flight of the chopper was to provide a continuous video feed of activities on the ground. This was accomplished with multiple helicopters on Saturday, the day of the rally in Charlottesville.

The helicopter in the accident was a Bell 407 that was manufactured in 2000.

Officials say it departed Charlottesville airport around 3:54 p.m. and was over the downtown area by 4:04 p.m. and was engaged in mission-related activities there until 4:42 p.m. They then departed the area to provide support for a motorcade carrying Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe.

According to the last observed radar coverage, it shows that the accident helicopter was traveling north/northeast at about 30 knots (34 MPH) at an altitude of 2,300 feet.

The first 911 call reporting the crash was at 4:44 p.m. and it was confirmed that the crash site was seven miles southwest of the Charlottesville airport.

The helicopter’s vertical flight path was about 45 degrees when it descended into the woods. The main wreckage landed about 100 yards form where the aft portion of the tail boom became lodged in a tree. There then proceeded to be a post-crash fire.

There was no distress call form the accident helicopter.

The NTSB and the Virginia State Police are interviewing witnesses who reported seeing the helicopter in flight shortly before the crash.

The helicopter was carrying no flight data recorder or a cockpit voice recorder, nor was it required to be.

Investigators are working with local authorities today to recover the helicopter wreckage to secure location. Additional examination will then be conducted on the helicopter.

The NTSB has been working closely with the VSP. The entire investigation is expected to last 12 to 18 months.

Keep reading…