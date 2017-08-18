Governor Malloy found money for planned parenthood.

Via Reclaim Connecticut:

A new report from NBC Connecticut this week found that Connecticut veterans who served the U.S. are not receiving Honor Guard salutes at their funerals because the state won’t pay stipends during its budget crisis.

NBC Connecticut‘s Heather Burian investigated the issue, and found out Gov. Dan Malloy (D-Conn.) did not include the stipends in his executive order funding state government, as Connecticut tries to pass a two-year budget.

As of July 1, the state stopped paying a stipend to the Honor Guard detail that carries out the rifle salute. The state currently does not have a budget, and the executive order the Governor signed did not include funding for the Honor Guard, according to Chris McClure, a spokesperson for Governor Dannel Malloy.

…”They can’t get the honor they deserve. So our Posts are trying to pick up some of the slack on this,” said Ed DeGumbia, the state department commander of the American Legion.

Even as veterans are being denied a final salute, the Malloy-Wyman administration found time to pledge up to $6 million for Planned Parenthood if the federal government defunds the organization at any point.

Keep reading…