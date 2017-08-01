Running people over with cars is not exactly a new thing.

Via Washington Examiner:

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer wondered on air whether the suspected terrorist attack on Thursday in Barcelona, Spain, was related to the violence that broke out last weekend at a white supremacy rally in Charlottesville, Va. The attack in Barcelona reportedly resulted in several deaths and more injuries after a vehicle plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

The attack in Barcelona reportedly resulted in several deaths and more injuries after a vehicle plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk.

“Yeah, there will be questions about copycats,” Blitzer said during his coverage of the incident. “There will be questions if what happened in Barcelona was at all — at all — a copycat version of what happened in Charlottesville, Va., even though there may be different characters, different political ambitions. They used the same killing device: A vehicle going at high speed into a group, a large group of pedestrians.”

The violence in Charlottesville culminated in a 20-year-old man allegedly driving a car into a group of people counter-protesting a white supremacy rally, which killed one woman.

