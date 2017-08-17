A look at the van that reportedly slammed into pedestrians in #Barcelona . Several ppl injured. Motive/cause unknown. pic.twitter.com/ezyPp289k8

SPAIN: TERROR IN BARCELONA – 2 armed men enter restaurant following van attack, reports of several dead including children. GRAPHIC VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/M6p4tWsIBT

Update:

Via Fox News:

At least two people were killed and 20 injured when a vehicle hit a crowd of people in a popular area of Barcelona, Sky News and local media reported.

A van struck pedestrians in the Las Ramblas tourist area, in the center of the city in what local police are calling a terrorist attack.

The driver fled the scene on foot and local TV reports indicate armed men entered a restaurant shortly after the attack, taking hostages.