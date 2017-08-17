Update:

Via Fox News:

At least two people were killed and 20 injured when a vehicle hit a crowd of people in a popular area of Barcelona, Sky News and local media reported.

A van struck pedestrians in the Las Ramblas tourist area, in the center of the city in what local police are calling a terrorist attack.

The driver fled the scene on foot and local TV reports indicate armed men entered a restaurant shortly after the attack, taking hostages.

