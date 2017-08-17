But just like D-Day protesters, fighting for unity and against biogtry…

Via CNS:

Leftist “Antifa” protesters stormed a county government building in Minnesota, seized and burned the county flag – then replaced it with an Antifa flag – on Monday.

After left-wing protesters marched through downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota in response to last weekend’s demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia, they hoisted the flag of the violent left-wing group “Antifa,” raising it in front of the county’s government center.

The Hennepin County flag was swapped with Antifa’s, a spokeswoman for the county confirmed to CNSNews.com, and the event was caught on camera by a woman in the crowd, who posted the footage on Twitter.

“Protesters gathered outside the Hennepin County Public Safety Facility. I do not know any specifics. I do know at some point the Hennepin County flag was taken down, damaged and the other flag went up,” said the county’s spokeswoman. “This lasted for under 30 minutes at which time we replaced the flag with a new one.”

