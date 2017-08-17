His three imaginary friends to be the first signatures on it.

Via ABC News:

Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol building.

Booker, D-New Jersey, announced his plans on Twitter, but he did not layout a timeline for the proposal.

“I will be introducing a bill to remove Confederate statues from the US Capitol building,” he tweeted. “This is just one step. We have much work to do.”

The Capitol building’s National Statuary Hall Collection features at least a dozen monuments that honor Confederate soldiers and politicians, according to records maintained by the Architect of the Capitol.

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus have also called for the monuments to be removed from the Capitol.

“We will never solve America’s race problem if we continue to honor traitors who fought against the United States in order to keep African Americans in chains. By the way, thank god, they lost,” CBC Chairman Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-Louisiana, told ABC News in a statement on Monday.

Keep reading…