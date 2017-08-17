Thankfully, at least Gettysburg and the National Park Service has sense and understands the importance of history.

HANOVER, Pa. — Despite national discourse on the appropriateness of Confederate monuments, the ones in Gettysburg are not going anywhere, according to park officials.

The movement to take down monuments honoring figures from the Confederacy came to a boil on Saturday when three people died in Charlottesville, Va., during a white supremacist rally to protest plans to remove a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee.

A man plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters with his car, killing a woman and injuring 19 other people. Two state troopers died when their helicopter crashed as they were monitoring events.

Debates like the one in Charlottesville are not expected to come to the Gettysburg battlefield.

