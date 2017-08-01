Ridiculous.

Via Blue Lives Matter:

Chicago, IL – In the most dumbfounding vandalism of the year, somebody set an Abraham Lincoln statue on fire in Chicago on Wednesday, according to 15th Ward Alderman Raymond Lopez.

The monument has stood near 69th & Wolcott St since it was erected in 1926. It is now blackend by fire.

By all appearances, somebody dumped accelerant on the bust and then lit it on fire.

According to Alderman Lopez, Chicago PD is investigating who committed the act and what their motivation was.

Abraham Lincoln, who led the Union to victory in the civil war and ended slavery, appears to be an unlikely target for vandalism. At least, that’s what I would think. Based off of the comments of some locals, Abraham Lincoln was a racist who said a lot of “racist shit.”

