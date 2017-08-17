It’s horrible that Democrats embrace them, but horrible and ridiculous when GOP embrace or try to excuse Antifa when to Antifa, they are all Nazis and should be destroyed.

Via Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump placed some of the blame for the Charlottesville violence on the “alt-left” Tuesday.

That outraged his many critics and motivated them to defend left-wing rioters.

Liberals and Democrats were quick to state that only one side — the alt-right — was to blame for this weekend’s chaos. But they went further than that statement in excusing and even celebrating antifa violence.

CNN’s Don Lemon said that what the leftists did was “messy” but ultimately well-intentioned because they were standing up against fascists. Similarly, another CNN commentator excused antifa violence because it was “standing up against hate.”

Liberals on Twitter, such as former Hillary Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon and CNN host Chris Cuomo, decided to go one step further and compare antifa to the brave Americans who stormed Normandy on D-Day.

How anti-free speech leftists who proudly fly the red flag and burn Old Glory are comparable to patriotic World War II veterans is beyond this author’s comprehension.

What was most surprising, however, was seeing prominent Republicans stand up for antifa.

Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney argued violent leftists were morally righteous. “No, not the same. One side is racist, bigoted, Nazi. The other opposes racism and bigotry. Morally different universes,” Romney tweeted Tuesday night.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio took a similar tone in assigning “100% to blame” for the Charlottesville violence on white supremacists — which amounts to a total exculpation of antifa. Rubio also tweeted out a poorly-worded statement that may have explicitly endorsed left-wing violence.

Keep reading…