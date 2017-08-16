Workers World Party communists. Those were also the beginning foot soldiers of Occupy.

Via Fox:

Three more protesters were arrested Wednesday for participating in the toppling of a nearly century-old statue of a Confederate soldier in North Carolina.

Dante Strobino, 35, and Ngoc Loan Tran, 24, were arrested when they attended a court hearing for another woman who was charged Tuesday for climbing a ladder to attach a rope to the bronze soldier. Peter Gilbert, 39, was arrested later Wednesday afternoon.

The woman who climbed the ladder, Takiyah Thompson, was charged with the same counts a day before. She is a student at historically black North Carolina Central University.

The three are affiliated with the Workers World Party, which helped organize the Durham protest in response to deadly violence over the weekend during a white nationalist rally Charlottesville, Virginia.

The North Carolina statue, which was dedicated in 1924, was brought down after Thompson allegedly climbed up and attached a rope. Demonstrators then pulled down it down.

