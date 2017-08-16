Not willing to go along with a witch hunt fishing expedition?

Via Free Beacon:

Robert Mueller has lost one of the members of his special counsel investigation into Russian tampering in the 2016 presidential election.

Experienced FBI investigator Peter Strzok has left the special counsel team and joined the bureau’s human resources division, ABC News reports. It is unclear why Strzok decided to leave Mueller’s probe.

The news has been rife with stories about Mueller’s expanding probe into potential ties between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia, and Strzok’s departure marks the only known exit among Mueller’s principal team.

Keep reading…