How dare he speak the truth?

Via Daily Caller:

An Atlanta judge received a suspension from his job after posting his thoughts about confederate monuments and so called “anti-fascist” protesters on social media, WSB TV reported Tuesday night.

Judge James Hinkle on his Facebook page wrote, “It looks like all of the snowflakes have no concept of history. It is what it is. Get over it and move on.”

Hinkle noted, according to WSB TV, that, “Confederate monuments in Virginia have the rear ends of horses facing north.” He went on to state in all caps: “PERFECT TUESDAY MORNING,” adding, “The nut cases tearing down monuments are equivalent to ISIS destroying history.”

Following the second post, Hinkle was told by Gwinnett County’s chief magistrate he was suspended.

