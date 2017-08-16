Can we say slippery slope, folks? The whole premise of this is just wrong. Blotting out history rather than seeking to understand it. And doing it will only accelerate the slippery slope.

Via Breaking 911:

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is calling for the removal of Confederate Generals’ names from New York City streets.

In a letter to the Secretary of the Army, Cuomo urged the renaming of Stonewall Jackson Drive and General Lee Avenue in Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn.

Dear Acting Secretary McCarthy:

On August 7, the U.S. Army denied requests by community leaders and legislators to remove the names of two Confederate Generals from streets on its Fort Hamilton Army Base, claiming that renaming the streets would be “controversial and divisive.” The streets – Stonewall Jackson Drive and General Lee Avenue – are named for leaders in the Confederate army who fought to protect slavery.

