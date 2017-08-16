Alt-left.

Via Daily Caller:

A Florida man pled guilty to hate crimes and attempting to use what he though was a “weapon of mass destruction” on a local synagogue, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday.

James Gonzalo Medina admitted to pursuing an attack against the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center in southern Florida with both explosives and firearms in 2016, the DOJ announced. Medina received what he thought was an explosive device from an undercover Join Terrorism Task Force Agent (JTTF) and approached the synagogue intending to detonate it before officers took him into custody.

“Acts of bigotry and hatred are evil and have no place in our society. One of the top priorities of this Department of Justice is reducing violent crime, and you can be sure that this includes hate crime.” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement. “We will not tolerate this repugnant lawlessness, and we will be vigilant in prosecuting hate crime offenders to the fullest extent of the law.”

Keep reading…