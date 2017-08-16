More nonsense from people who put politics over country…

Via The Hill:

President Donald Trump on Wednesday disbanded two of his economic councils after a wave of defections from high-profile CEOs.

“Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!” Trump wrote in a tweet disbanding his Manufacturing Advisory Council and the Strategic and Policy Forum. Both councils were already facing the loss of multiple members.

All in all, eleven business leaders and CEOs had quit Trump’s councils, eight of them this week alone in response to his controversial comments on race and white supremacy.

Trump’s decision to disband the councils is a surprising retreat for the combative president, who has touted his business acumen, negotiating skills and economic policy as central strengths.

Trump reveled in photo ops with the nation’s top executives, and has promised major advances in the country’s economic output, manufacturing and infrastructure.

